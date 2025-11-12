DT
Home / India / 'BJP, EC openly stealing votes': Rahul Gandhi shares post claiming same person casting vote in multiple polls

'BJP, EC openly stealing votes': Rahul Gandhi shares post claiming same person casting vote in multiple polls

The exit polls have largely predicted an NDA victory, easily cornering over 122 seats (majority mark) in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI file
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission and BJP are colluding to carry out “vote chori” and “murder of democracy” is playing out live.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a post of the Congress claiming that a person voted in the Haryana, Delhi and Bihar elections.

“Millions of BJP members openly roam around different states casting votes.

“And to cover up this theft, all evidence is being erased,” Gandhi alleged in his post.

“BJP and EC are together openly stealing votes — the murder of democracy is happening live,” he also said.

Rahul Gandhi has been alleging “vote chori” by BJP in collusion with EC.

The polling in the two-phase Bihar Assembly election concluded on November 11, with the result due on November 14.

The exit polls have largely predicted an NDA victory, easily cornering over 122 seats (majority mark) in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.

Axis My India predicted that NDA may win between 121-141 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan 98-118 seats.

Today’s Chanakya forecast that while BJP and its allies would get 160 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats), RJD and its allies would bag 77 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats).

Similarly, Matrize Exit Poll forecast NDA could get between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats. Dainik Bhaskar, too, has predicted NDA’s victory with a similar count — 145-160 seats for BJP and its allies and 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan.

