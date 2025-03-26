DT
PT
BJP expels Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for six years for 'anti-party activities'

BJP expels Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for six years for ‘anti-party activities’

Yatnal had been a vocal critic of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yedyurappa and speaking against dynastic politics in the state unit and alleged corruption
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:27 PM Mar 26, 2025 IST
The BJP on Wednesday expelled Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years for “anti-party activities”.

Yatnal has been a vocal critic of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yedyurappa and speaking against dynastic politics in the state unit and alleged corruption.

He had also been targeting BS Viyendra, the BJP state president.

The party's central disciplinary committee issued the expulsion orders.

The orders were issued by OM Pathak, member secretary of the panel.

