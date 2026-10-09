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Home / India / BJP fires 'Mr Surrender Gandhi' salvo at Rahul for support to Elon Musk 

BJP fires 'Mr Surrender Gandhi' salvo at Rahul for support to Elon Musk 

Saffron party asks what changed overnight for the Congress as it earlier "described STarlink as a national security risk"; Musk told that he must remember he's not dealing with a Banana Republic

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:20 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi; and (right) SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
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In the first reaction after SpaceX founder Elon Musk went public to blame Indian oligarchy for delays in the entry of Starlink to India, the ruling BJP said the American entrepreneur must remember he was dealing with a strong sovereign republic not a Banana Republic.

"Elon Musk must remember he is not dealing with a Banana Republic. He is dealing with a big country respected globally. He should also be respectful towards this country and its leadership. Here there is a proper non-discriminatory system to allocate spectrum and those he is seeking to ridicule as oligarchs are also waiting in the list. Both Jio and Airtel are waiting," BJP national vice-president Ram Madhav said.

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He said the government would take its decision in a non-discriminatory way and at an appropriate time.

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Madhav went on to describe as most surprising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's sudden "U turn" on the issue of India's ties with the US.

"Rahul Gandhi earlier used to accuse us of surrendering Indian interests to the US and before Musk and today he is championing the cause of Musk," said Madhav, calling Rahul "surrender Gandhi”.

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What happened for him to become "Surrender Gandhi" overnight? His own advisors like Jairam Ramesh earlier described STarlink as a national security risk. What transpired in between. What made Mr Surrender Gandhi to today become a big champion of Musk's cause. The country wants to know what happened between Rahul and Musk overnight? As for allocation of Spectrum, we have seen the massive corrpution in spectrum allocation under Congress-led UPA times. Ministers were arrested, sent to jail and spectrum sold in an indiscriminate way," he said.

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