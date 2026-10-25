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Home / India / BJP hits back at Farooq, asks him to see PoK’s plight as VHP joins attack

BJP hits back at Farooq, asks him to see PoK’s plight as VHP joins attack

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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BJP national spokesperson RP Singh. File
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The BJP on Saturday hit back at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, asking the former Chief Minister to look across the border and see the condition of Kashmiris in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Launching a sharp attack, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said, “Farooq should also look across the border and see the plight of Kashmiris on the other side. Kashmir is doing well here because Article 370 was abrogated and the region was fully integrated with India.”

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Singh said Jammu and Kashmir was in a better position following the abrogation of Article 370. Pointing to rising tourist arrivals, he claimed that people were living peacefully in the region.

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The BJP’s response came after Farooq said the people of J&K needed the courage to speak the truth and secure their future. He also referred to Pakistan’s role, saying it was raising the Kashmir issue globally and speaking up for Kashmiris, while questioning New Delhi’s approach. The remarks drew an even sharper response from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which accused Farooq of making a pro-Pakistan statement and demanded an apology.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “Eat in India and praise Pakistan won’t work.” He demanded that Farooq apologise to the nation and said, failing this, action should be considered against him under sedition or other applicable laws.

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Bansal also questioned Farooq’s portrayal of Pakistan as a protector of Kashmiris. Referring to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, he claimed that the move had helped curb terrorism and promote development, peace and prosperity in J&K. He further asked J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to clarify whether he agreed with his father’s remarks, while alleging that such statements could mislead Kashmiri youth.

The political row has since expanded beyond Farooq Abdullah’s comments on Kashmir’s future into a broader debate over Pakistan’s role and the impact of the abrogation of Article 370.

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