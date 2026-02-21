DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / BJP holds demonstration outside Congress office against ‘shirtless’ protest at AI summit

BJP holds demonstration outside Congress office against ‘shirtless’ protest at AI summit

BJP calls protestors ‘traitors’ for allegedly tarnishing the nation’s image

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:53 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP members stage a demonstration over Indian Youth Congress workers' 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

BJP leaders and workers on Saturday held a demonstration near Congress headquarters on Akbar Road here against the “shirtless” protest by the latter’s youth wing at the AI Impact Summit.

Advertisement

The BJP protesters, carrying placards and raising slogans, slammed the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, calling them “traitors” for allegedly tarnishing the nation’s image.

Advertisement

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari termed the demonstration by IYC as an act of “treason”.

Advertisement

Sachdeva, while addressing the protesters, said the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, were unable to digest the country’s success and while opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they had now started opposing India.

“The protest by hired goons of the Congress dented the image of the country on the world stage, and every Indian who takes pride in the success of the country is ashamed by it,” he said.

Advertisement

Several BJP leaders, including state general secretary Vishnu Mittal and MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia, along with a large number of workers, gathered for the protest at Man Singh Road.

Police personnel stopped them at a barricade as they tried to march towards Congress headquarters.

IYC’s protest at the AI Summit

On Friday, a group of Indian Youth Congress workers staged a dramatic “shirtless protest” at the AI Impact Summit exhibition hall in Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, walking around holding t-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police arrested four IYC workers in connection with the protest at the Summit venue, with a senior officer saying that a probe for a wider conspiracy was underway.

The AI Impact Summit, inaugurated by Modi, concluded on Friday.

Several heads of state, global AI leaders, academicians and researchers, heads of global tech giants and philanthropists attended the massive meet held at Bharat Mandapam.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts