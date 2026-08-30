BJP holds meet to boost youth outreach

Advertisement

BJP president Nitin Nabin chaired the meeting, which was attended by two to three leaders from each state. The discussions centred on youth-related issues and ways to establish stronger communication and dialogue with young people.

Advertisement

The meeting brought together senior party leaders, including BJP MPs Ravi Kishan, Kamlesh Paswan, Guru Prakash Paswan, Hemang Joshi, Yogendra Chandolia and Raju Bista. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and former Union Minister Smriti Irani also attended the meeting.

Advertisement

The deliberations are aimed at developing a coordinated approach to youth outreach and greater engagement with the younger generation. The focus was also on their aspirations, participation and role in the country’s development.

The meeting comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the importance of young people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s future.

Advertisement

Speaking at the PharmInnova Awards Ceremony in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Shah said, “Our country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal for all of us, and the highest goal among them is for the youth. When the 75th year of the country’s Independence arrived, he decided to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.”

Shah said Modi had proposed a three-part approach during the celebrations to connect the younger generation with India’s past, present and future.

The BJP meeting on Saturday sought to take forward that focus through a wider organisational discussion involving leaders from across the states.