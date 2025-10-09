DT
BJP hosts US media, think-tank leaders at its headquarters 

BJP hosts US media, think-tank leaders at its headquarters 

The US-based group comprises journalists and columnists of the Washington Post, the New York Times and members of the leading think-tank Hudson Institute

Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:30 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
US media and Hudson institute members at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday
Senior journalists from prominent US media houses were hosted at the BJP’s national headquarters here on Thursday.

The US-based group comprised journalists and columnists of the Washington Post, the New York Times and members of the leading think-tank Hudson Institute.

BJP foreign affairs department led by Vijay Chauthaiwale interacted with the visiting delegation and discussed about the organisation and its functioning and the core values and ideology that defines India’s ruling party which claims to be the world’s largest political party.

The meeting came amid ongoing discussions between India and the US to conclude an early trade deal and also on a day when PM Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump hailing his leadership for the successful conclusion of the first phase of Gaza peace plan.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing trade deal.

