BJP, JD(S) sweep all 4 Karnataka MLC seats, leaving Congress without a win

The Congress drew a blank in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, with the BJP and its alliance partner JD(S) winning all four seats that went to polls on October 23.

The result gives the BJP and JD(S) alliance a clean sweep in an election that had also tested how effectively the two parties could work together. The four seats represented teachers and graduates, making the result significant beyond the numbers in the council and giving the Opposition fresh ground to challenge the Congress government that came to power in 2023.

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The BJP won three of the four seats. Its candidates prevailed in the North East Teachers, South East Graduates and West Graduates constituencies. JD(S), the BJP’s alliance partner, won the Bengaluru Teachers constituency.

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In the North East Teachers constituency, BJP’s sitting MLC Shashil G Namoshi defeated Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur. The victory was Namoshi’s fifth from the seat. The constituency includes Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, adding a political edge to the result.

The BJP also won the South East Graduates constituency, where KM Suresh defeated Congress candidate Shashi Hulinkunte Mutt. In the West Graduates constituency, BJP’s SV Sankanur defeated Congress’s Mohan Limbikai.

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For the BJP and JD(S), the result offers a straightforward message: their electoral coordination worked across all four constituencies. For Congress, the more immediate concern is that it could not convert its position as the ruling party into a single victory in an election involving teachers and graduates.

The outcome, however, does not threaten the Congress government’s stability in the Legislative Council. Of its 75 members, the Congress has 38, while the BJP has 24 and JD(S) six. There is also one independent member and one chairman. Five seats reserved for members to be nominated by the government are currently vacant.

That arithmetic means the four results do not by themselves change the balance of power in the council. Their political value lies elsewhere.

The sweep gives the BJP and JD(S) a result they can use to sharpen their attack on the Congress government. It also provides the alliance with an early indication that its partnership can deliver a united electoral performance when its two constituents divide the contest between them.

For Congress, the significance is equally clear. It contested all four seats but failed to open its account, turning what was a four-seat council election into a broader political setback for the ruling party.