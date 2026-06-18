BJP leader among 3 burnt alive as illegal sand mining dispute turns deadly in Chhattisgarh

A dispute allegedly linked to illegal sand mining turned bloody in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, leaving three persons, including a BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat president, dead, police said on Thursday.

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The incident took place in Naugai village under the Sonhat police station limits late on Wednesday night.

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According to police, persons allegedly associated with illegal sand mining intercepted an SUV carrying the victims, blocked its path and set the vehicle on fire following an old dispute. One person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries later.

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#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: A dispute allegedly linked to illegal sand mining eventually turned bloody and resulted in murder of three persons in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh. The crime took place at the village of Naugai under Sonhat police station limits late last night, said… pic.twitter.com/5GJdFuYzLc — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026

The deceased were identified as Bharat Singh alias Lalla Singh, a BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat president, Virendra Singh and Nagendra Singh.

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Police said the main accused has been identified as Manoj Tripathi. He, along with several others, allegedly attacked the victims and torched their SUV.

After receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and carried out a crime scene investigation.

"We have registered a case at Sonhat police station under charges of murder, arson and other relevant sections," Surguja Range Inspector General of Police Deepak Jha said.

The officer said nine named accused and several unidentified persons have been booked in the case. Four people have been arrested so far, while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

"There was a dispute between the two sides, and the exact reason behind it is being investigated. An altercation had also taken place yesterday afternoon or evening, for which a complaint was registered. This incident occurred around 10 pm,” Jha said.

The police have stepped up security arrangements in Naugai village and Baikunthpur town to prevent any untoward incident.

"We have appealed to everyone, including public representatives, to maintain peace. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the crime," the IG added.

ANI inputs