BJP leader Prem Kumar unanimously elected Speaker of Bihar assembly

Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Bihar assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav informed the House that Kumar was the only candidate whose name figured for the post.

Thereafter, he was declared “unanimously elected” following a voice vote.

As per custom, Kumar, who recently won the Gaya Town seat for a record eighth term, was escorted to the Chair by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.