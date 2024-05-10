BJP leader’s 15-second dare to AIMIM’s Owaisis

Hyderabad: BJP’s Navneet Rana has said “Owaisi brothers won’t know where they came from... where they went if police were removed for 15 seconds”. PTI
Eight killed in blast at TN firecracker unit
Sivakasi (tn): Eight persons, including five women, were killed and more than 10 sustained burns in an explosion at a firecracker-manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Thursday. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin directed the district authorities to provide appropriate care to the injured. PTI
Foreign Secretary meets Hasina
Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday called on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and other top leaders here and reviewed New Delhi's strong bilateral relationship with Dhaka, including in areas such as security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity and sub-regional cooperation. PTI
Three warships reach Malaysia
New Delhi: The three Indian Navy warships — INS Delhi, INS Kiltan and INS Shakti — on operational deployment in the South China Sea have moved on to the second leg of the visit and are now in Malaysia.
