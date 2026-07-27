BJP leaders question CJP over ‘party’ video; outfit hits back with ‘uncle, auntie’ jibe

BJP leaders on Monday accused the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of “duplicity” after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing the outfit’s prominent faces “partying” along with others following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

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CJP hit back, saying, “That’s just how this generation is. Confident, creative, resilient, and IMPOSSIBLE to stereotype. The uncles and aunties can keep complaining. They’ll just have to deal with us!”

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Posting the video on Instagram, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that CJP organised a “very big party in a 5-star hotel” after Pradhan’s resignation.

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“CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurabh Das. All were seen,” Poonawalla charged, asking CJP if that’s how they were exhibiting solidarity with the students who allegedly committed suicide after the NEET paper leak.

The BJP spokesperson also questioned the CJP leaders’ sensitivity.

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“Hypocrisy peaked. So did shamelessness,” Poonawalla said in a post on X.

Hitting back, CJP spokesperson Saurabh Das said it just goes to show that the government and “godi anchors” simply do not understand the language of Gen Z and younger generations.

“We can sit on the road for as long as it takes. We can protest while dancing. We can organise while sipping cold coffee. We can fight for change without looking the way previous generations think a movement should look (no shade on anyone!),” Das said in a post on X.

“That’s just how this generation is. Confident, creative, resilient, and IMPOSSIBLE to stereotype. The uncles and aunties can keep complaining. They’ll just have to deal with us!” he added.

Posting on X, a video footage purportedly showing Saurabh Das and others dancing, former BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani said this raises more serious questions.

“Seriously? The CJP leadership throwing a victory party at a hotel! After Delhi witnessed days of violence, these so-called youth activists switched on the music and began dancing,” he said.

“More serious questions: Who funded the travel, food, accommodation, equipment and logistics throughout this agitation? Who financed the people who kept Delhi on the boil?” the senior Supreme Court lawyer added.