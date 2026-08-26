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Home / India / BJP leader’s son accused of abetting wife’s suicide in Surat

BJP leader’s son accused of abetting wife’s suicide in Surat

Nidhi, originally from Bihar, had married local BJP leader Shashi Singh's son Saurabh Singh in 2024 and was living with him in Surat’s Kadodara area

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PTI
Surat (Gujarat), Updated At : 10:31 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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A case has been registered against a woman BJP leader’s son and his female friend for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, the Surat police said on Wednesday.

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“Nidhi Singh (24) allegedly hanged herself in the city on August 23,” said Inspector VA Desai.

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Nidhi, originally from Bihar, had married local BJP leader Shashi Singh's son Saurabh Singh in 2024 and was living with him in Surat’s Kadodara area, according to the FIR.

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Nidhi’s family alleged that Saurabh’s extramarital affair led to her taking the extreme step.

“Based on the allegations made by Nidhi’s brother, a case has been registered against Saurabh and Ishita, the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair, under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 85 (subjecting a woman to cruelty by her husband) and 54 (abetment by a person present when the offence is committed),” said Inspector Desai.

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A suicide note was also recovered from Nidhi’s clothes at the time of the postmortem examination, he said.

According to the complaint filed by Nidhi’s brother Aditya Singh, she was distressed after learning about Saurabh’s alleged relationship with Ishita. Nidhi and Saurabh frequently fought because of his affair, he claimed.

“Due to the relationship between Saurabh and Ishita, Nidhi was distressed and committed suicide,” the complaint alleged.

According to Aditya, on August 23, at 4.16 pm, Nidhi called her mother and said, “Saurabh will kill me.” The phone was subsequently switched off. Later, when her family members contacted Nidhi’s mother-in-law Shashi Singh, they learnt that she had died, the complaint said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway, Inspector Desai said.

Shashi Singh was a vice-president of BJP Mahila Morcha of Kadodara Mandal, said Surat BJP president Bharat Rathod, noting that she is not named in the FIR.

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