BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states to introduce UCC before 2029: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that before 2029, BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states will introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

While addressing questions on the social and political impact of Gen Z-led protests, Shah said that the BJP-led government cannot impose an Emergency and believes in dialogue and discussion.

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Speaking to reporters in Mumbai while highlighting the achievements of the government over the last 12 years and the BJP's 25-year journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Shah said, “Triple talaq has been abolished, giving Muslim women equal rights. We have introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states, and I am confident that in the 21 BJP-NDA-ruled states, we will introduce the UCC before 2029.”

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The Union Home Minister said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which was considered impossible, had been achieved without shedding a single drop of blood or firing a single bullet.

“Kashmir is now fully integrated with India,” Shah said.

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He said the government had ended five decades of Naxalism and signed more than 14 peace agreements in the country's North-East region. “9,000 people have surrendered and we have taken the North-East on the path of progress,” Shah said.

Referring to the surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor, Shah said these had set an example of adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

On being asked whether the 1951 baseline would be used for implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, Shah said the Centre was holding discussions with its allies and political parties on the issue.

“We are discussing these issues with our allies and also with the political parties of Manipur. Whatever decision is taken, we will inform you,” he said.

Shah said that in the last 12 years, the BJP-led NDA government had pushed major reforms on many fronts, including social, economic and criminal justice. “The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been effectively enforced. The rate of conviction recorded in one year is 30 per cent,” he said.

On being asked about the Gen Z protests in several parts of the country, Shah said, “We are in a democracy. People hold different views on various issues, and it is essential that those views are expressed. The BJP-led government cannot impose an Emergency. That is Congress's culture, not ours. We believe in dialogue and discussion.”

Addressing the 52nd India Gems and Jewellery Awards ceremony in Mumbai in the evening, Shah said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought about several transformational changes in the country over the past 12 years.

He said that in 2014, India was counted among the ‘Fragile Five’; today, it is among the top five economies in the world. He said that the GDP figures for the first quarter of the current financial year had been released recently and, with a growth rate of 7.8 per cent, India had emerged as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

He said that whether it was the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the rejuvenation of Kedarnath or Mahakal Lok, India had accomplished what, for decades, people did not even dare to speak about.