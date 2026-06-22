'BJP-led govt in West Bengal considering revival of Calcutta Stock Exchange': State FM Dasgupta

The BJP-led West Bengal government is considering proposals to revive the historic Calcutta Stock Exchange, which has been dormant for 13 years.

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During his first budget statement in the assembly on Monday, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta stated that reopening the exchange could help draw in private investment and restore Kolkata’s position as an important financial centre for eastern India.

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) suspended the CSE in 2023 due to its non-compliance with key regulatory standards such as sufficient trading activity and appropriate clearing and settlement systems.

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The courts later upheld the suspension.

Dasgupta stated that the government wants to revive the 118-year-old institution as part of its larger vision for a “Viksit Bharat” and “Viksit Bengal,” while presenting the state budget for 2026–2027.

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The move is being taken while the exchange is in risk of shutting down entirely.

He emphasised the importance of reviving the CSE during the presentation of the first budget of the BJP-led government in West Bengal. He pointed out that the exchange, one of the oldest financial institutions in India, has been dealing with ongoing difficulties as a result of legal and regulatory restrictions.

Furthermore, he argued that its revival would enable Kolkata to reclaim its position as a major financial centre.

“In order to restore Kolkata’s status as a financial hub, my government suggests supporting the Calcutta Stock Exchange’s rebirth. The minister stated that the resurrection of the Calcutta Stock Exchange will have numerous benefits such as decreased listing and trading costs, easier access to capital for Eastern India, and the creation of new job,” added Dasgpta.

The regulator had previously raised a number of issues, such as inadequate IT infrastructure, poor governance procedures, and non-compliance.

In February 2025, the exchange submitted an application to voluntarily withdraw from its position as a stock exchange following years of legal processes with SEBI. However, SEBI has not yet given the final nod for the exit, keeping the possibility of a revival open.