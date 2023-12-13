BJP 'likely' to win in 2024: Fitch Ratings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

India is likely to see continuity in economic policies as the incumbent administration is “most likely” to retain power in the General Election due in April-May, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

Size of majority to guide reforms The size of the majority in next Parliament could influence the ambitiousness of the government’s reform agenda, Fitch said, adding continuity in economic policies would hence be the main theme of elections

“We believe it most likely that incumbent administrations will retain power in India (BBB-/stable) and Bangladesh (BB-/negative), during their elections in April-May and January, respectively, pointing to the likelihood of broad policy continuity,’’ said Fitch in a statement.

However, the size of the majority in next Indian Parliament could influence the ambitiousness of the administration’s reform agenda, it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is aiming for a third term in power after having won the elections in 2014 and 2019.

The year 2024 will be election heavy in Asia where nearly half the nations will hold legislative or presidential elections. Continuity in economic policies will hence be the main theme of elections as rating agencies come out with their projections for the next year.

