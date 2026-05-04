BJP ‘looted’ over 100 seats, we will bounce back: Mamata Banerjee  

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed the BJP’s landslide victory in the state polls “immoral” and alleged that the mandate in more than 100 seats was “looted”.

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“We will bounce back,” she said while walking out of the counting centre at her Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.

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Banerjee had reached the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls’ High School on Lord Sinha Road in the afternoon amid allegations by the Trinamool Congress that one of its counting agents had been forced out of the venue.

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As she came out of the centre, the TMC supremo was greeted by “Jai Shree Ram” slogans by BJP supporters emboldened by their party’s sweep in the polls.

A visibly distraught Banerjee told reporters that the BJP’s victory was “immoral”. “They have looted more than 100 seats,” she alleged.

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The TMC supremo alleged that the “EC’s activities with the help of central forces in connivance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were illegal”.

Alleging that she received flak “for speaking out against the EC’s malpractices”, the TMC supremo said, “I lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, but to no avail.” “The CCTV was switched off while our agents were not allowed to be inside the counting centre,” she claimed.