Home / India / BJP's Vijayvargiya says he disapproves of women wearing 'skimpy clothes'

BJP's Vijayvargiya says he disapproves of women wearing 'skimpy clothes'

A video of his remarks regarding women's clothing is being widely circulated on social media
PTI
Indore, Updated At : 10:10 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya
In controversial remarks, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said he disapproves the trend of women wearing "skimpy clothes", which he insisted, was a foreign concept of beauty and not in consonance with Indian tradition.

Citing Indian culture, the minister said he considers women as a “form of goddess”. "If a girl here (in India) wears good and pretty clothes, does good makeup and wears nice jewellery, then people consider her very beautiful. But abroad, if a (woman) wears less clothes, then it is considered good. Now, this is their thinking," maintained Vijayvargiya.

He made the remarks while terming as inappropriate a foreign proverb that compares the short speeches of leaders with the short clothes of women.

Vijayvargiya praised the brief speech given by local unit president of BJP, Sumit Mishra, at a programme organised on World Environment Day in his hometown Indore and said he favoured a short public address.

"There is a western saying... which is not good, but it is discussed a lot in foreign countries. It is said there (abroad) that 'just as a girl wearing less clothes is beautiful, similarly a leader giving a short speech is also very good'. There is such a saying in foreign countries, but I do not follow it,' said the BJP leader.

Amidst laughter and applause from the audience, the Cabinet Minister averred he does not consider this foreign saying appropriate. "I do not follow this saying. I believe, in our country women are a form of goddess. They should wear very good clothes," he told the gathering.

Speaking further Vijayvargiya said, "I do not like (women) wearing less clothes. When girls come to take selfies with me, I tell them that they should come wearing good clothes."

A video of Vijayvargiya's remarks regarding women's clothing is being widely circulated on social media. Several BJP leaders were present at the event along with local public representatives.

