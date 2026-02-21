DT
BJP MLA caught by Lokayukta while accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

BJP MLA caught by Lokayukta while accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

Lokayukta officials said the alleged bribe demand was linked to works under the Minor Irrigation Department, including the construction of retaining walls along a road

PTI
Gadag (Karnataka), Updated At : 05:03 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Lokayukta police on Saturday said they caught BJP MLA Chandru Lamani allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe.

The trap was laid by the Gadag Lokayukta police based on a complaint filed by a contractor.

"Today, a successful trap was laid by the Gadag Lokayukta police station. The accused public servant was caught while accepting Rs 5 lakh," officials said, adding case has been registered under Section 7(a) read with 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The complainant, Vijay Pujar, is a Class-I contractor from Chinchali in this district.

Lokayukta officials said the alleged bribe demand was linked to works under the Minor Irrigation Department, including the construction of retaining walls along a road.

"The accused had demanded Rs 11 lakh from the complainant to execute the work. During the trap, Rs 5 lakh was accepted," officials said.

Along with the MLA, who represents the Shirahatti Assembly constituency, his personal assistants - Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik - have also been secured in connection with the case.

"Accused 1, 2 and 3 have been secured, and the investigation is in progress," the Lokayukta said in a statement.

