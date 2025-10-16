DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar urges Hindu girls to avoid gyms with unknown trainers; cites ‘big conspiracy’

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar urges Hindu girls to avoid gyms with unknown trainers; cites ‘big conspiracy’

Youth visiting colleges without identification details should also be spotted and restricted from entering, Padalkar said

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:11 PM Oct 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar. Photo: @GopichandP_MLA/X
Advertisement

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar on Thursday courted controversy by citing a “big conspiracy” and asking Hindu college-going girls to perform yoga at home instead of visiting gyms “where you don’t know who the trainer is”.

Advertisement

Without naming anyone, Padalkar, while addressing a gathering in Maharashtra’s Beed district, claimed “they” — an apparent reference to members of another community — are luring women.

Advertisement

“It is my earnest request to Hindu girls not to go to gyms where you don’t know who the trainer is. Better you perform yoga at home. You don’t know how big this conspiracy is. Tell the Hindu young girls that they should do yoga or exercise at home. They don’t have to go to the gymnasium for training,” Padalkar said.

Advertisement

Youth visiting colleges without identification details should be spotted and restricted from entering, he added. “We need to create a strong deterrence,” said the BJP MLA from Jat in Sangli district.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts