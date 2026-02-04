DT
Home / India / BJP MLA Khemchand arrives in Manipur amid preparations for swearing-in ceremony

BJP MLA Khemchand arrives in Manipur amid preparations for swearing-in ceremony

Khemchand is tipped to be the next CM of the restive state, which is at present under President's Rule

PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 01:01 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
BJP Manipur Legislature Party Leader Yumnam Khemchand meets Manipar Governor Ajay Bhalla, at the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday and submitted the claim to form the BJP-led NDA government. Photo: X/@sambitswaraj
BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand, who was named leader of the NDA's legislature party in Manipur, arrived in Imphal on Wednesday afternoon as preparations were under way for the swearing-in ceremony at the Lok Bhavan here.

Hundreds of BJP supporters gathered outside Imphal airport to greet Khemchand, tipped to be the next CM of the restive state, which is at present under President's Rule.

Khemchand arrived here from New Delhi, where a crucial meeting was held on Tuesday over the formation of a new government in the state. He was accompanied by other BJP MLAs and the party's central leaders.

BJP MLA Thongam Biswajit said, "Five ministers, including the chief minister, are expected to take oath. We are very happy with the development. The new government will bring peace to the state. That is for sure."

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told reporters, "We need your well wishes. We have to go together and do good work."

After arriving on a chartered plane, Khemchand went to the party office, while several BJP leaders rushed to the Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Preparations are under way at the Lok Bhavan in Imphal for the swearing-in ceremony, officials said.

N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister in February 2025 amid criticisms of his government's handling of the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which broke out in May 2023. Subsequently, President's Rule was imposed in the state.

