Home / India / BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay admitted to ICU, remains ‘critically ill but stable’

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay admitted to ICU, remains ‘critically ill but stable’

Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, was admitted to hospital on Saturday
article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 02:51 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay. PTI file
BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who was admitted to a private hospital in the metropolis after he complained of uneasiness, remains “critically ill but stable”, doctors said on Sunday.

Gangopadhyay (63), a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with complaints of vomiting and abdominal pain, they said.

A statement issued by the medical facility on Sunday said investigations have indicated acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis.

“Currently, he is under close observation in the ICU and continuous monitoring,” it said.

A multi-disciplinary medical board has been formed to ensure comprehensive and coordinated management of his condition, the statement said.

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March last year, later joined the BJP and won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal in the 2024 polls.

