Bengaluru (Karnataka), December 31
Forest department officials have arrested Vikram Simha, brother of BJP MP Pratap Simha, in connection with an alleged tree felling case, officials said on Sunday.
Simha represents Mysore-Kodagu of Karnataka and he is the former president of the Yuva Morcha Bharatiya Janata Party.
As per the officials, Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in a forest area in Karnataka's Hassan district.
He was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru, the officials said.
Further details on the matter are awaited.
MP Pratap Simha was recently under Opposition scrutiny over the allegations of providing Parliament passes to individuals responsible for triggering panic in the Lok Sabha with gas canisters on December 13.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government
Group spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror ...
6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thirteen workers were sleeping on the premises when the inci...
BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case
Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...
Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled
16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday
Punjab, Bengal Republic Day tableaux not aligned with theme: Defence Ministry
Punjab tableau was shortlisted for R-Day Parade six times fr...