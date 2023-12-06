BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, December 6

Ten of the BJP MPs and ministers who won in the recent Assembly elections to the three Hindi heartland states—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh—have resigned from their Lok Sabha seats. The lawmakers submitted their resignation following a meeting with the senior leadership, including party president JP Nadda.

The move obviously means that the BJP is aiming for a major leadership change in the three key states of the Hindi heartland that holds one of the keys to Lok Sabha.

The 10 MPs who resigned include Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Riti Pathak, Rakesh Singh and Uday Pratap Singh from Madhya Pradesh; Rajyavardhan Rathore and Diya Kumari from Rajasthan and Arun Sao and Gomti Sai from Chhattisgarh.

Kirori Lal Meena is a Rajya Sabha member.

The remaining two of the 12 MPs who won—Mahant Balaknath and Union minister Renuka Singh—are yet to submit their resignation.

The reasons

MPs who won Assembly elections were supposed to quit one of the seats within 14 days otherwise they would have lost their Parliament membership, according to Constitutional experts.

Technicalities apart, the move is also part of the process of electing new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. For example, MPs who quit today include senior ministers Tomar and Patel and according to observers the move shows that the race for the post of the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh is “wide open”.

The BJP put up a spectacular show in the three Hindi heartland states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and withdrawing winning MLAs from there would have sent a wrong message, say observers.

“The win in the three key states solidified BJP’s political standing in the heartland and also set a positive tone in favour of the party for the upcoming 2024 general election which it would like to continue. This also shows that parliamentarians were fielded for a specific purpose,” they add.

An equally important fact also is that nine of the MPs who contested the recent Assembly elections lost.

Nine of the 21 also lost

BJP’s strategy of fielding seven MPs, including three Union ministers, to retain power in Madhya Pradesh paid off with five of the seven MPs, Riti Pathak from Sidhi, Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur-West, Narendra Singh Tomar (Union minister) from Dimani, Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara, and Prahlad Patel (Union minister) from Narsinghpur winning.

However, not everyone managed to race past the winning mark.

The BJP had fielded 21 MPs in the assembly polls to the four states, including three in Telangana. However, only 12 won. The nine who lost included union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste from Niwas in Madhya Pradesh. This means that things were not exactly smooth for the BJP in three states and the party won with the help of a smart strategy.

Incidentally, all BJP MPs who contested in Telangana lost.

The saffron party had fielded three of its four MPs from the state and all three—general secretary Bandi Sanjay (Karimnagar), Arvind Dharampuri (Koratala) and Soyam Bapurao (Boath) lost.

Meanwhile, the resignation of three ministers has again revived the speculation of a reshuffle in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

