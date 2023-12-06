 BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means
Explainer

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

Resignation of Union ministers also revived speculation of reshuffle in the Narendra Modi Cabinet

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

Narendra Singh Tomar. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, December 6    

Ten of the BJP MPs and ministers who won in the recent Assembly elections to the three Hindi heartland states—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh—have resigned from their Lok Sabha seats. The lawmakers submitted their resignation following a meeting with the senior leadership, including party president JP Nadda. 

The move obviously means that the BJP is aiming for a major leadership change in the three key states of the Hindi heartland that holds one of the keys to Lok Sabha.

The 10 MPs who resigned include Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Riti Pathak, Rakesh Singh and Uday Pratap Singh from Madhya Pradesh; Rajyavardhan Rathore and Diya Kumari from Rajasthan and Arun Sao and Gomti Sai from Chhattisgarh.  

Kirori Lal Meena is a Rajya Sabha member.

The remaining two of the 12 MPs who won—Mahant Balaknath and Union minister Renuka Singh—are yet to submit their resignation.

The reasons

MPs who won Assembly elections were supposed to quit one of the seats within 14 days otherwise they would have lost their Parliament membership, according to Constitutional experts.

Technicalities apart, the move is also part of the process of electing new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. For example, MPs who quit today include senior ministers Tomar and Patel and according to observers the move shows that the race for the post of the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh is “wide open”.     

The BJP put up a spectacular show in the three Hindi heartland states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and withdrawing winning MLAs from there would have sent a wrong message, say observers.  

“The win in the three key states solidified BJP’s political standing in the heartland and also set a positive tone in favour of the party for the upcoming 2024 general election which it would like to continue. This also shows that parliamentarians were fielded for a specific purpose,” they add.

An equally important fact also is that nine of the MPs who contested the recent Assembly elections lost.

Nine of the 21 also lost

BJP’s strategy of fielding seven MPs, including three Union ministers, to retain power in Madhya Pradesh paid off with five of the seven MPs, Riti Pathak from Sidhi, Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur-West, Narendra Singh Tomar (Union minister) from Dimani, Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara, and Prahlad Patel (Union minister) from Narsinghpur winning.

However, not everyone managed to race past the winning mark.

The BJP had fielded 21 MPs in the assembly polls to the four states, including three in Telangana. However, only 12 won. The nine who lost included union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste from Niwas in Madhya Pradesh. This means that things were not exactly smooth for the BJP in three states and the party won with the help of a smart strategy.

Incidentally, all BJP MPs who contested in Telangana lost.

The saffron party had fielded three of its four MPs from the state and all three—general secretary Bandi Sanjay (Karimnagar), Arvind Dharampuri (Koratala) and Soyam Bapurao (Boath) lost.

Meanwhile, the resignation of three ministers has again revived the speculation of a reshuffle in the Narendra Modi Cabinet. 

 

 

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Lok Sabha #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Who is Rohit Godara, gangster who claimed responsibility for Karni Sena leader Gogamedi's murder

2
India

'Sachin Pilot's movements, phone were being tracked and monitored', claims outgoing Rajasthan CM Gehlot's OSD

3
India

ISRO moves Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module to orbit around Earth in unique experiment

4
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

5
India

Bodies of 13 suspected PLA cadres brought to Imphal for legal procedures, final rites

6
India

Bill in Lok Sabha to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

7
Punjab

Punjab: 19 IAS, PCS officers transferred

8
Diaspora

Indian youth dies in car accident in Melbourne; wife appeals for help

9
India

'Am sure CJI is aware of it': Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on deletion of case listed before him

10
India

Will wait for results of India's probe into plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: US

Don't Miss

View All
Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Top News

J-K Bills brought by govt to give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years: Amit Shah

LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years

Bills were passed after more than six hours of debate spanni...

10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament

Among the 10 who put in their papers are nine Lok Sabha MPs,...

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

Resignation of Union ministers also revived speculation of r...

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

The withdrawal of statement by MP Senthil came when the Hous...

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

The Punjab DGP office had written a letter to Rajashthan Pol...


Cities

View All

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Sufi concert, special edition of ‘Nirguniyara’ mark 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head Gurinder Dhillon in Amritsar

Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

DEO holds meet with school officials

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Court orders ED Special Director to personally appear before it in 2020 Delhi riots case

Court orders ED Special Director to personally appear before it in 2020 Delhi riots case

Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi High Court to Centre

Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds

Inquiry ordered into Delhi hospital’s role in kidney scam

12 students taken ill after drinking water

12 students taken ill after drinking water

2 weeks on, MC set to get its Commissioner

One killed, 2 hurt in tanker-truck collision

Man arrested with 67 grams of heroin

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana residents wake up to foggy morning, visibility hit

Unwashed blankets, bedsheets cry for attention at night shelters

Travel agent booked for duping man of Rs 5L

Man dies by suicide, wife booked for abetment

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

Punjabi University releases salaries after PUTA stir threat

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins fast inside Patiala jail

Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala