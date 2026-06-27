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Home / India / 'BJP-mukt Ram' protest call: Saffron party betrayed Hindus, alleges Uddhav amid temple row

'BJP-mukt Ram' protest call: Saffron party betrayed Hindus, alleges Uddhav amid temple row

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief reacts to embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya

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PTI
Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Updated At : 02:03 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Uddhav Thackeray. PTI file
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Pointing towards the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday targeted the BJP over "Hindutva" and accused the party of betraying Hindus by playing with their emotions.

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He also vowed to lead protests to ensure "BJP-mukt Ram".

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Addressing a rally in the Yavatmal-Washin constituency represented by dissident Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh, who has joined Shiv Sena, Thackeray accused the BJP of breaking political parties to divert the attention of people from real issues.

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"Real Hindutva teaches humanity. We reject your (BJP's) Hindutva of looting temples. We want 'BJP-mukt Ram' and Shiv Sena (UBT) will lead such protests," he added.

All eight individuals arrested over the alleged embezzlement of donations were remanded in judicial custody on Friday amid a political storm, even as investigators reported recovering Rs 79.85 lakh.

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