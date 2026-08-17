BJP overhauls key organisational posts, Baluni continues as media head

BJP national president has overhauled two major rungs of the party organisation — national secretaries and morcha chiefs — but has left the leadership of the media department untouched.

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Anil Baluni, a veteran of the BJP media cell with over nine years of experience in the segment, will continue to lead this key department at a time when BJP is facing a challenge to its narrative from the opposition.

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Baluni, the Garhwal Lok Sabha MP, enjoys the trust of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

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He will be assisted in the role by three newly appointed co-convenors for media: Pradeep Bhandari, currently the national spokesperson of BJP; Ashish Agarwal, media in-charge for Madhya Pradesh BJP; and Sidharth Yadav from Delhi, who is the son of BJP Parliamentary Board member Sudha Yadav.