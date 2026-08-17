DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / BJP overhauls key organisational posts, Baluni continues as media head

BJP overhauls key organisational posts, Baluni continues as media head

Pradeep Bhandari, Ashish Agarwal, and Sidharth Yadav to be co-convenors for media

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:03 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Baluni, the Garhwal Lok Sabha MP, enjoys the trust of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo: Instagram/ @bjp.anilbaluni
Advertisement

BJP national president has overhauled two major rungs of the party organisation — national secretaries and morcha chiefs — but has left the leadership of the media department untouched.

Advertisement

Anil Baluni, a veteran of the BJP media cell with over nine years of experience in the segment, will continue to lead this key department at a time when BJP is facing a challenge to its narrative from the opposition.

Advertisement

Baluni, the Garhwal Lok Sabha MP, enjoys the trust of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

He will be assisted in the role by three newly appointed co-convenors for media: Pradeep Bhandari, currently the national spokesperson of BJP; Ashish Agarwal, media in-charge for Madhya Pradesh BJP; and Sidharth Yadav from Delhi, who is the son of BJP Parliamentary Board member Sudha Yadav.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts