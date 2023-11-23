BJP petitions Election Commission over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘panauti’ jibe at PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

A BJP delegation on Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission for action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “panauti” remarks against PM Narendra Modi.

The BJP also urged the EC to act against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for false allegations that Modi’s caste was included in Gujarat’s OBC list when he was Chief Minister. “Ghanchi caste, a community traditionally employed in oil pressing, was brought into the OBC list in 1999. Modi became the Gujarat CM in 2001,” said the BJP petition.

“The remarks of Kharge and Rahul, habitual offenders, mandate criminal proceedings as they have no respect for values, election laws or the model code of conduct,” said the BJP delegation. The BJP also attacked Rahul for ‘pickpocket’ dig at the PM in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

