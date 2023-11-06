BJP planning to file criminal cases, claims TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday alleged the BJP was planning to file criminal cases against her, as she hurled a fresh salvo against Lok Sabha Ethics Committee chief Vinod Sonkar, claiming the BJP MP had asked her “cheap sordid irrelevant questions” when she appeared on November 2 in connection with a hearing on the cash-for-query charges against her. This comes as the committee will meet on November 7 to consider and adopt its draft report in relation to the allegations.

In a post on X, Moitra said: “Shaking in my skin to know BJP is planning criminal cases against me. Welcome them — only know CBI and ED need to file FIR against Gautam Adani for coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have.”

Accusing the BJP of attempting to “push out women MPs with a fake narrative”, Moitra warned she had the complete transcript of the panel proceedings. “Also the BJP — before you push out women MPs with fake narrative — remember I have EXACT transcript of record in ethics committee verbatim. Chairman’s cheap sordid irrelevant questions, Opposition’s protests, my protests — all there in official black & white. Besharam & Behuda,” she claimed.

In another remark, she termed the allegations against her “diversionary tactics” by the BJP and Adani.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had lodged the complaint against Moitra with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla citing “evidence” furnished by her former friend Jai Anant Dehadrai, took a jibe at the TMC MP, saying she accepted businessman Darshan Hiranandani’s offer but turned down Adani’s.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha