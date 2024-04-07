 BJP preferred party, rid nation of graft: PM Modi : The Tribune India

On foundation day, exudes confidence of a third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 6

On the BJP’s foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence of a consecutive third-term victory at the hustings, saying the party was India’s preferred political outfit, one that had liberated the country from the clutches of corruption, cronyism, communalism and casteism.

Terming the BJP-led ruling NDA as a fine blend of national and regional aspirations, the PM said the alliance would strengthen further in the coming days. “Today, I recall with great reverence the hard work, struggles and sacrifices of all those great women and men who built our party over the years. I can say with great confidence that we are India’s preferred party, which has always served with the motto of ‘nation first’,” Prime Minister Modi said, addressing workers ahead of the first-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

From 2 seats in 1989 to 303 in 2019

  • Founded on April 6, 1980, the BJP got two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, 86 in 1989 and 119 in 1991
  • In 1996, 1998 and 1999, BJP emerged the single largest party
  • AB Vajpayee remained the Prime Minister first for 13 days, then 13 months and then four and a half years
  • In 2014, BJP got 282 seats and first full majority government was formed under Modi who retained power in 2019 (303 seats)

The PM said the BJP had made its mark for “development-oriented outlook, good governance and commitment to nationalistic values and embodied the aspirations of all Indians”. “The youth see our party as one that can fulfil their aspirations and provide leadership to India in the 21st century. Be it in the Centre or states, the BJP has redefined good governance. Our schemes and policies have given strength to the poor and downtrodden,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi laid special emphasis on the NDA saying the BJP was proud to be its integral part. “The NDA manifests a perfect harmony between national progress and regional aspirations. It is a vibrant alliance, encapsulating India’s diversity. We cherish this partnership and I am sure it will get even stronger in the times to come,” he said.

Founded on April 6, 1980, the BJP has risen from two Lok Sabha members in 1984 to 303 in 2019, the year when it contested 436 seats, the highest ever in its history. In the 2024 General Election, it is eyeing 400-plus seats.

