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Home / India / BJP president Nitin Nabin, 15 others take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

BJP president Nitin Nabin, 15 others take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

Nabin has moved to the Upper House following his resignation from the Bihar legislative assembly

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:44 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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BJP MP Nitin Nabin, and others, during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (PTI)
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union minister Ram Nath Thakur and senior Congress leader Abhishek Sanghvi, along with 13 other newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, took oath of office on Thursday.

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Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the 16 newly elected/re-elected members of Rajya Sabha, representing Bihar, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.

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Of the 16 MPs, eight are from the BJP and three from its allies. The other five MPs belong to Congress.

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After being elected as the BJP's national president, Nabin has moved to the Upper House following his resignation from the Bihar legislative assembly.

He took the oath in Hindi amid the thumping of desks.

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Along with him, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur also took the oath. He has been re-elected to the House from Bihar.

Upendra Kushwaha (RLM) and Shivesh Kumar (BJP) also represent Bihar.

Terash Gowalla (BJP), Jogen Mohan (BJP), and Pramod Boro (UPP-L), who took the oath of office, represent Assam.

Laxmi Verma (BJP) and Phulo Devi Netam (INC), representing Chhattisgarh, along with Karamvir Singh Boudh (Congress) and Sanjay Bhatia (BJP), representing Haryana, too affirmed their allegiance to the Constitution.

Abhishek Manu Sanghvi and Vem Narendra Reddy, both from Congress and representing Telangana, were administered the oath.

Sujeet Kumar of the BJP also took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha. Anurag Sharma of Congress from Himachal Pradesh was also among those who took the oath as MPs. PTI

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