BJP president poll: Nitin Nabin sole candidate, set to be elected with 37 proposers

BJP president poll: Nitin Nabin sole candidate, set to be elected with 37 proposers

PM Narendra Modi was among the proposers; on scrutiny all sets of nomination papers were found to be duly filled out in the required format and valid

Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:48 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President. Photo: X/@JPNadda
BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is all set to be elected the new party president, being the sole candidate in the fray.

At the end of the BJP president poll nomination and withdrawal process today, Nabin was the only candidate in the race. BJP internal poll in‑charge K Laxman proposed Nabin for election to the post of party chief.

“After the period of withdrawal, in my capacity as National Returning Officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only one name, that of Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of National President of Bharatiya Janata Party,” Laxman said today, adding that PM Narendra Modi is among the proposers.

The BJP national president election process was initiated after the election of 30 State Presidents out of 36 states, well above the required number to complete the minimum 50 per cent of states.

On January 16, the notification of the schedule of events was announced and the electoral roll was published. As per the schedule, the nomination process was completed between 2 pm and 4 pm today.

In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President. On scrutiny, all sets of nomination papers were found to be duly filled out in the required format and were valid, Laxman said

