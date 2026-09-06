BJP questions Cong ‘silence’ on Jharkhand exam leak

He also claimed that what happened was "paper looting, not a paper leak" while questioning the Congress leadership's silence on the matter.

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Addressing a press conference here, Trivedi said the investigation into the Jharkhand examination process had brought out facts that, according to him, exposed serious lapses in the conduct and security of examinations.

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"Facts have surfaced showing that during the examination for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Range Officer, question papers were extracted by breaking into the strong room and subsequently altered. In other words, what happened in Jharkhand was not a paper leak, but paper looting," he said.

Trivedi said the alleged incident also raised questions over the security arrangements at the strong room and the claims of ensuring fair examinations for students.

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"This also proves how weak the security of their strong room was, and it further exposes the weakness behind Congress's so-called claims of ensuring smooth and fair examination processes for students," he said.

The BJP MP asked Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to answer "who is allowing such loots" since his party is in coalition in the state.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's three wise monkeys, he said, "It appears that all those political parties that were roaring and yelling in Delhi over the examination matter, seem to have become Rahul Gandhi's 'three monkeys' when it came to Jharkhand. They are sitting with their eyes shut as if they do not wish to see anything; with their ears covered as if they do not wish to hear anything; with hands over their mouths as if they do not wish to say anything."

Trivedi demanded that Rahul clarify how the alleged incident took place in Jharkhand. "At the very least, Rahul Gandhi, whose ministers are enjoying positions of power in the government, should clarify who allowed this looting to happen," the BJP leader said.

He also raised the issue of women's representation in Congress-ruled states, claiming that the party's governments have failed to provide adequate representation to women in ministerial positions.

"The Congress Party, which has governments in four states... Himachal Pradesh: zero female ministers. Karnataka: zero female ministers. Kerala: two female ministers. In Telangana, there were two female ministers, one of whom has been removed," he said.