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Home / India / BJP questions Congress for slotting anti SIR rally on Sikh massacre anniversary

BJP questions Congress for slotting anti SIR rally on Sikh massacre anniversary

Congress-led INDIA bloc to hold rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi’s Ramlila Grounds on Nov 1

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:08 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, during their protest march from Makar Dwar to the ECI office, in New Delhi on Oct 6. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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With the Punjab election scene heating up, the BJP at the Centre on Tuesday questioned the Congress for scheduling its anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls rally in the national capital on November 1, the anniversary of the anti-Sikh violence that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc has scheduled a mega rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on November 1. The Delhi Police have granted permission for the rally at the Ramlila Grounds.

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“What is the Congress’s November 1 rally? Is it a protest or painful disregard for the wounds of 1984? On November 1, 1984, Delhi witnessed horrific anti-Sikh violence that devastated families and claimed innocent lives. The wounds remain unhealed even after 42 years. Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was later convicted in a case involving the murder of a Sikh father and son,” the BJP said on Wednesday.

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The party said the Congress had nevertheless chosen November 1 for a political rally against electoral roll revisions.

“Did Congress consider the painful significance of November 1, or does it simply disregard the trauma this date represents for thousands of Sikh families?” the BJP asked.

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