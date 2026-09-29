The BJP on Tuesday questioned the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over pro-Khalistan slogans raised during US Ambassador Sergio Gor’s visit to Amritsar on Monday.

The slogans were raised outside the Golden Temple, where Gor had visited to pay obeisance.

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“This raises serious questions about Punjab’s intelligence and law-and-order machinery. Where was the Punjab Intelligence Bureau?” asked BJP spokesperson RP Singh.

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He said Punjab Chief Minister Mann must answer how separatist elements were able to stage such a demonstration at a high-security location.

“If political considerations and electoral calculations have led to softness towards such elements, that would be a grave compromise with Punjab’s security. Punjab’s peace and security cannot be sacrificed for political expediency,” the BJP leader said.