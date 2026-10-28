BJP releases ‘Modi kahin nahin jayega’ song amid row over Kharge’s ‘baap’ remark

Upping its social media blitzkrieg against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘baap’ remark about Narendra Modi, the BJP has released a song to underline its assertion that the prime minister is not going anywhere, as he is the ‘chosen one’ by the public.

From top BJP leaders to Union ministers to numerous office bearers of the party, everyone flooded the social media platforms like X and Instagram with their posts on this issue while tagging the song comprising of various images of Modi.

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BJP leaders Sambit Patra, Piyush Goyal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi also shared the music video on their respective X handles.

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The song repeatedly asserts, “Modi kahin nahi jaayega” (Modi is not going anywhere), while targeting the Congress over its remarks against the prime minister.

“...aankhein jhuka lo, kaan khol ke sun lo, Modi kahin nahi jaayega, Modi kahin nahi jaayega,” (lower your eyes, and listen carefully: Modi is not going anywhere, Modi is not going anywhere) the song says.

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It also takes a swipe at the opposition, saying, “Tumne socha jhuka doge, par sher nahi jhukta, janta ka jo saath hai, woh kabhi nahi rukta” (You thought you could make him bow, but the lion does not bow; the support of the people never stops).

Accusing the opposition of resorting to abusive language, the song says, “Tum gaali pe gaali do, woh kaam dikhata hai, sapno ke Bharat ko woh aage badhata hai” (You hurl insult after insult, but he shows his work; he takes the India of our dreams forward).

The song further declares, “Kaan khol kar suno, yeh desh Modi ka hai, Modi kahin nahi jaayega” (Listen carefully: this country belongs to Modi, and Modi isn’t going anywhere).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rekha Gupta (@officialrekhagupta)

The BJP and the Congress have intensified their social media war following Kharge’s controversial remarks against Modi, with both parties sharing videos, graphics and AI-generated content to target each other.

Kharge sparked a controversy when he said “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” in response to an audience member’s comment that “the prime minister will not go anywhere” during an event in Patna on Sunday. Kharge was speaking at a programme to celebrate the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh.

The Congress, in its official handle, shared a video of Rahul Gandhi in which he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of being involved in “vote chori” in India.

Gandhi said they were afraid of the people and would eventually be caught, adding that the party had placed evidence before everyone and that they can’t flee anywhere.

In another social media post, the Congress shared a clip of party president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the governments in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra of theft. Kharge said the party would hold those responsible accountable, expose them and send them to jail.

The war of words comes ahead of the INDIA bloc’s ‘Dilli Chalo march’ to Ramlila Maidan on November 1, which it touted as its “biggest”, against “vote chori”.

The INDIA Bloc rally is part of a series of opposition protests against the special intensive revision (SIR) and the CEC.