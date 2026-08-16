BJP reshuffle on cards, Nitin Nabin to unveil new team soon

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to revamp its organisation, with national president Nitin Nabin said to have finalised his new team. The organisational overhaul could be announced as early as Monday or sometime during this week.

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The focus, sources say, is expected to be on inducting next-generation leaders, with significant representation for youth and women.

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This transition to a younger team, leaders point out, has been in the offing ever since the BJP elevated Nabin, 46, as its youngest-ever chief.

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Also read: Cabinet reshuffle likely after Aug 15: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Nabin's election as national president was widely expected to be followed by a comprehensive generational shift in the BJP's overall organisation as well.

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This generational shift has been long overdue and may well be seen as the ruling party's response to the recent Gen Z protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Several senior leaders may be brought in from the Union Cabinet to the organisation, with all eyes on who crosses the aisle. A revamp of the organisation will soon be followed by a Cabinet reshuffle.

The Tribune had earlier reported in its columns that a Cabinet revamp was likely after August 15.

The current BJP organisation is led by a four-member Marg Darshak Mandal comprising PM Narendra Modi, veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Next in the hierarchy of the BJP organisation is the 12-member Parliamentary Board, led by PM Modi and comprising Nitin Nabin, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Iqbal Lalpura, Sudha Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatiya and BL Santosh.

The Central Election Committee, chaired by the PM, comprises all Parliamentary Board members, as well as Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan.

There are 11 vice-presidents, including former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and MP Baijayant Panda, among others.

The seven general secretaries are Arun Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and BL Santosh.

Importantly, all general secretaries apart from Sunil Bansal and BL Santosh are, or have been, MPs. Chugh and Tawde are the latest to have been elevated to the Rajya Sabha.