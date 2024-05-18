 BJP resorting to violence in face of defeat: Congress after ‘attack’ on Kanhaiya Kumar : The Tribune India

"Fearing defeat, the BJP MP from North East Delhi has now resorted to hooliganism. Remember, the Congress party is Gandhian, not Godse-wadi"

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 18 

The Congress on Saturday deplored the BJP for “resorting to violence” and “attacking” its North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, saying this showed everyone in the saffron party was nervous “in the face of a historic defeat” in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Fearing defeat, the BJP MP from North East Delhi has now resorted to hooliganism. Remember, the Congress party is Gandhian, not Godse-wadi. Our identity is not of those who fear, but of those who fight for justice,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

“From a common MP to the prime minister, from North to South — BJP is nervous. They are going to be wiped out on June 4,” he said, adding the hashtag “DaroMat”. 

Kumar was allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink on Friday by some people in the constituency. The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as he was coming out after a party meeting with local councillor Chhaya Sharma.

Another AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, “BJP is once again resorting to its usual attitude of thuggery and violence in the face of a historic defeat.”   

“The cowardly attack by BJP goons on our North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is highly deplorable and shows their desperation,” he noted.

“They should know that Kanhaiya is a Congress ‘babbar sher’ who is not going to be rattled by such pathetic acts. All the workers of the INDIA alliance stand by him against this fascist and criminal regime's dirty tactics,” Venugopal said.

Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson and head of media and publicity department, said, “A person who has been an MP twice and has also been the president of the state unit of BJP should at least understand that there are wins and losses in elections.”   

“By resorting to violence like this, Manoj Tiwari will not be able to convert his defeat into victory, but yes he will definitely defeat democracy,” Khera also said.

Meanwhile, Kumar also addressed a press conference in Delhi and said, “I am doing this press conference to ensure that democracy is protected, Constitution is protected.”   

“There is an electoral process in the country. There is Election Commission that has a responsibility to conduct elections in a fair manner. I am not worried about my own security. I was born on the land of Bihar, struggle is my life,” the Congress nominee said.

According to a complaint by councillor Sharma, “Some persons came and put garland around Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some people threw ink on Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him.”  

When Sharma tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her, the complaint said.

Kanhaiya in a statement said the attack was ordered by his rival contender from the constituency Manoj Tiwari. He said Tiwari, the sitting MP, s frustrated with his rising popularity and that is why he sent “goons” to attack him. 

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha


