BJP retains Srinivasulu as RSS in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Pawan Rana gets Delhi, Haryana

A day after appointing state in-charges, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday named RSS leaders to steer the organisation in key states ahead of elections.

Manthri Srinivasulu has been retained as BJP state general secretary (organisation) for election-bound Punjab and will also look after Chandigarh.

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Pawan Rana from Himachal Pradesh is the RSS leader who has been given charge as state general secretary (organisation) in Haryana and Delhi.

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In Himachal Pradesh, RSS veteran Siddharthan will continue to handle the affairs of the BJP organisation.

National joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, who assists BL Santosh, will handle the states of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa.

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Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha will be handled by the second BJP joint general secretary (organisation), Saudan Singh, who was so far handling the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Election-bound Uttar Pradesh will be overseen from the RSS side by Dharampal.

The 22 new appointments include all senior RSS leaders, signalling that all is well in the Sangh Parivar.

In the BJP structure, the post of general secretary (organisation) is held by RSS leaders.