Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked the BJP and RSS while alleging that their leaders did not want India’s poor children to learn English.

Gandhi’s comments came after Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly said that those who speak English in the country would feel ashamed soon.

"English is not a dam, it is a bridge. English is not shame, it is power. English is not a chain, it is a tool to break the chains. The BJP-RSS don't want poor kids of India to learn English because they don't want you to ask questions, move ahead and become equal (sic)," he said.

Gandhi said in today's world, English was as important as the mother tongue because it would provide employment and boost one's confidence.

"Every language of India has a soul, culture, knowledge. We have to cherish these languages and at the same time, teach English to every child. This is the path to an India that competes with the world, that gives every child an equal opportunity," he said.