BJP, RSS, EC indulging in 'vote chori' in India, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally

BJP, RSS, EC indulging in ‘vote chori’ in India, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally

Gandhi claims that the electoral roll revision is an “attack on the Constitution and the democratic system of the country”
PTI
Ara, Updated At : 04:46 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the NDA government at the Centre for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, and accused the BJP, the RSS and the Election Commission (EC) of indulging in ‘vote chori’ in the country.

Addressing a public rally during the Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur, Gandhi claimed that the electoral roll revision was an “attack on the Constitution and the democratic system of the country”.

“The BJP, the RSS and the EC are indulging in ‘vote chori’ (stealing of votes) in the country,” he alleged.

The ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ that started from Bihar will become a “country-wide movement against stealing of votes of people”, he said.

“The NDA government succeeded in stealing votes in Maharashtra and other parts of the country. But we will not allow the BJP and the EC to steal even a single vote in Bihar,” Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, claimed.

“Voting is the right of Dalits, minorities and women, but the Narendra Modi government steals votes to win polls,” he alleged.

The right to vote has been guaranteed by the Constitution of India, he said.

Holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand, he accused the BJP of “attacking it by stripping people of their right to vote”.

“We will not allow the BJP to further steal votes in any other parts of the country. Now, people have started calling BJP leaders ‘vote chor’ (Vote thieves),” Gandhi claimed.

The Congress leader on Saturday wound up the third leg of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

The yatra, which was flagged off from the Congress stronghold Sasaram on August 17, will conclude on September 1 with a “huge procession” in the state capital after covering at least 25 of the state’s 38 districts.

Talking to reporters in Motihari on August 28, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera had said, “The yatra has been like a religious pilgrimage in which people of all faiths are taking part. On September 1, it will conclude with a procession in which our leaders will march from Gandhi Maidan in Patna to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue. It will not be the end, but the beginning of a new yatra (journey) towards protecting our democracy”.

Gandhi, who has been pleased with the electrifying response to his yatra, which saw allies Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI-ML Liberation and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insan Party, remaining constantly by his side, shot a video of the choc-a-bloc canopy set up for the rally in Ara.

The video was shared by the state Congress.

Meanwhile, state BJP leaders on Saturday held ‘Maun Dharna’ (silent demonstration) in the state capital over the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga a few days ago.

