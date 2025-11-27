BJP, RSS weakening institutions: Rahul vows to fight ‘oppression’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that the Constitution was the protective shield of the poor and urged people to pledge that “we will not allow any attack” on the Charter. He said he would be the first to stand up against any assault on it.

In a post on X, Rahul said, “The Constitution is not just a book, it is a sacred promise made to every citizen of the country. A promise that no matter what religion or caste one belongs to, what region one comes from, what language one speaks, whether poor or rich, one will receive equality, respect and justice.”

Marking the Constitution Day as “Samvidhan Bachao Divas” across the country, the Congress alleged the ruling establishment was damaging institutions while pretending to show reverence for a document to which they “never contributed”. It accused the BJP and RSS of attacking and weakening the Constitution, saying this campaign was now being advanced by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “who have been subverting constitutional principles in a calculated manner”.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged the government was undermining democratic institutions and disrespecting the Constitution, claiming the BJP’s display of respect was driven by political convenience. He said fundamental values such as justice, equality, freedom, fraternity, secularism and socialism were under threat today.

He pledged to uphold the freedom of democracy and the Constitution for the unity and integrity of the country, for love and brotherhood and for harmony.

“Modi lectures us on the dangers of colonisation, but these very people belong to the same ideology who, during the freedom struggle and the national movement, never stood with the people of this country for even a minute, but instead they served British subjugation,” Kharge said in a post on X.