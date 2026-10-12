BJP slams CJP ‘political U-turn’, questions Cong on SIR

The BJP on Sunday launched attack on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the first time over its protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while turning its fire on the Congress over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, its past allegations concerning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and opposition comparison of the current situation with the Emergency.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, senior party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Opposition of attempting to create distrust in the electoral process and suggested that the CJP agitation was part of a wider campaign aimed at creating “anarchy” and division referring to the reported violence.

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Trivedi questioned the Congress’ objections to SIR, asking why its booth-level and polling agents had not raised objections through the mechanisms available during the recent elections if the party believed the electoral process was compromised.

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He said Congress agents had the opportunity to examine voter lists, monitor polling and participate in counting. He challenged the party to clarify whether its booth-level agents had checked the electoral rolls and whether its polling agents had monitored and certified the proceedings.

The BJP also questioned the Congress over its demand for CCTV footage, saying 44 days were still available to seek the footage. Trivedi asked whether the party would actually demand it.

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The BJP sought to connect this with the Congress’ earlier allegations that EVMs could be manipulated or “hacked”. Trivedi said, “If the case was according to Congress that EVM is hacked before elections then why would someone need to alter SIR process. It is similar to saying that score is rigged when umpire is compromised.”

The ruling party questioned the consistency of the Congress’ position, arguing that it was now questioning electoral rolls and the electoral process despite having participated in elections through its authorised representatives.

Targeting the CJP-led protests, the spokesperson argued that those claiming to defend student issues were instead attempting to create disorder around the electoral process, and took U-turn to raise a political issue.

The BJP has sought to portray the CJP agitation and the wider Opposition campaign against the Election Commission as part of a political effort to undermine confidence in electoral institutions.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi said his rhetoric was aimed at creating divisions and rejected the comparison between present-day protest restrictions and the Emergency.

Recalling the 1975-77 Emergency, Trivedi said Opposition leaders had been jailed, fundamental rights suspended and press freedoms curtailed. He argued that comparing mere barricading around a protest site with the Emergency diminished the suffering of those imprisoned during that period.

He said the present political environment allowed people to openly criticise the Prime Minister, contrasting it with the restrictions imposed during the Emergency.