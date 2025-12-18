DT
BJP slams Cong leader's comments on Operation Sindoor

BJP slams Cong leader’s comments on Operation Sindoor

Calls him 'treasonous'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:59 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
BJP leader Sambit Patra. File Photo
The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan for his remarks on Operation Sindoor, calling them “treasonous” and demanding an apology from the Congress.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged that Chavan had claimed India “lost on the first day” of Operation Sindoor, that the Indian Air Force was grounded, and that Indian fighter jets were shot down. “These are treasonous statements. He has refused to apologise,” Patra said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

