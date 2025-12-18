BJP slams Cong leader’s comments on Operation Sindoor

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan for his remarks on Operation Sindoor, calling them “treasonous” and demanding an apology from the Congress.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged that Chavan had claimed India “lost on the first day” of Operation Sindoor, that the Indian Air Force was grounded, and that Indian fighter jets were shot down. “These are treasonous statements. He has refused to apologise,” Patra said.

