BJP slams Pitroda over his remarks on neighbouring nations

The BJP on Friday lashed out at Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda after his remarks on India’s foreign policy and relations with neighbouring countries, accusing the Congress of pandering to Pakistan.

“Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy & Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder, the UPA took no tough action after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!” BJP posted on X.