BJP slams Pitroda over his remarks on neighbouring nations

BJP slams Pitroda over his remarks on neighbouring nations

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:26 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
The BJP on Friday lashed out at Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda after his remarks on India’s foreign policy and relations with neighbouring countries, accusing the Congress of pandering to Pakistan.

“Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy & Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder, the UPA took no tough action after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!” BJP posted on X.

