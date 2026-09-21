BJP slams Rahul for sharing stage with comic who mimicked PM

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan also accused Rahul of endorsing an “uncouth culture” and alleged that the LoP shared the stage with people who mocked a “frail elderly Mataji” by referring to her as a “setting” and was seen laughing during the episode.

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“No decent, right-thinking person would have found these foul-mouthed, third-rate antics amusing but Rahul Gandhi was seen laughing aloud on the stage he was sharing with them. Such uncouth culture endorsed by Rahul Gandhi is the reason why he and the Congress have failed to resonate with the youth,” Kesavan said.

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The BJP leader also contrasted Rahul’s conduct with Modi’s interaction with the elderly woman, saying the prime minister had ensured that a chair was provided for her.

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, in a thoughtful gesture, ensured a chair for an aged elder, Rahul Gandhi was seen yesterday revelling when such elders were being shamelessly disrespected,” he said.

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Kesavan also linked his criticism to the recent Delhi University Students’ Union elections, alleging that the Congress had failed to connect with young voters.

The controversy followed Rahul’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore on Saturday, where comedian Pulkit Mani shared the stage with him and mimicked Modi’s mannerisms and style of speaking.

The BJP’s national account on X said the episode reflected a contrast between what it described as Modi’s “politics of values” and Gandhi’s “politics of showmanship”.

A slew of BJP leaders and chief ministers, including Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, also criticised Rahul.