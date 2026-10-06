BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over 'commotion' on voter rolls, questions commitment

The BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi over the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s protest against the Election Commission, accusing the Leader of Opposition of creating a political “commotion” over electoral rolls instead of doing the “hard work” of campaigning and rebuilding his party.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, at a press conference, took a direct swipe at Gandhi as Opposition MPs marched towards the Election Commission demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

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“On one side is a hardworking leader and on the other is a kamchor, and he is the one creating a commotion,” Trivedi said.

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The INDIA bloc MPs were stopped by police on Parliament Street after marching from the Parliament complex. They later staged a sit-in, raising slogans against the CEC and demanding withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Linking the protest to Gandhi’s allegations of electoral manipulation, Trivedi questioned the Congress’s stand on voter-list verification. He asked whether the party was right when its leaders had earlier raised concerns about duplicate and ineligible voters, or whether it was right now in alleging that the electoral process was being manipulated.

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“If Congress was right then, how can it be right today? Both cannot be true at the same time,” he said.

Trivedi also questioned the Congress’s opposition to verification, saying the exercise was aimed at ensuring that only genuine voters remained on electoral rolls. He cited figures relating to alleged irregularities in ration-card and MGNREGA databases and asked why similar scrutiny of voter lists should be opposed.

The BJP leader further accused the Congress of repeatedly casting aspersions on constitutional institutions and asked how many of its allegations had actually been proved.

His sharpest attack, however, was directed at Gandhi’s political commitment.

Trivedi asked how many Assembly elections Gandhi had actively campaigned in for a continuous week, 10 days, 15 days or two weeks.

“Modi ji’s 25 years in public life are approaching. He has not taken even 25 hours of leave. Tell us about Rahul Gandhi’s 25 weeks in which he did not take a holiday abroad,” he said.

The remarks came hours after Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders were stopped during their march to the ECI headquarters. Gandhi later posted on social media: “Gyanesh, it’s done bro. Time to resign.”

The BJP’s attack comes amid an escalating political confrontation over the SIR exercise and allegations concerning changes to voter-enrolment procedures. The Election Commission has rejected claims that Form 6 itself was changed, while the Opposition has argued that changes introduced during the SIR process raise serious questions about electoral integrity.