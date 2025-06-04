DT
Home / India / BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘surrender’ remark, says he insulted armed forces

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘surrender’ remark, says he insulted armed forces

Addresses the US President’s past claim of mediating to prevent a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:05 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. File photo
The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “surrendered” before the US, accusing him of insulting the armed forces.

“The way he (Rahul Gandhi) has equated our military’s success in Operation Sindoor with surrender reflects a deeply sick and dangerous mindset,” said BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi at a press conference in the national capital.

Gandhi, at a Congress event in Bhopal on Tuesday, had alleged that PM Modi capitulated after a phone call from then US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military standoff.

“A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered — history is witness. This is the character of the BJP-RSS, they always bow down,” Gandhi had said.

Responding strongly, Trivedi said the announcement of Operation Sindoor’s success came from the armed forces, not the BJP or any of its leaders.

“By calling it a surrender, have you not insulted the armed forces?” he asked.

Trivedi further claimed that not even Pakistan’s military nor US-designated terrorists like Masood Azhar had used such language about India. “But Rahul Gandhi has.”

Calling the Congress MP a “self-proclaimed, self-styled, supreme leader,” Trivedi said Gandhi and his party had a history of capitulation.

“The incidents of surrender by your family and your party are well-recorded in the annals of independent India’s history,” he said.

Trivedi added that while the BJP welcomed political criticism, it would not tolerate any disrespect towards the armed forces.

He also addressed the US President’s past claim of mediating to prevent a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, saying, “The Indian government and Ministry of External Affairs categorically denied any such mediation claim.”

