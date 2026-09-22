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Home / India / BJP sounds poll bugle in UP as Nabin, Yogi converge on Meerut

BJP sounds poll bugle in UP as Nabin, Yogi converge on Meerut

Party eyes 71 seats in state's ‘vulnerable west’

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Nabin separately interacted with about 2,000 youngsters at Subharti University.
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The BJP has chosen western Uttar Pradesh not merely to sound the election bugle for 2027, but to begin an organisational reset in a region that exposed itself to be vulnerable during the last Assembly election. National president Nitin Nabin’s two-day Meerut-Saharanpur visit brought together the party’s leadership to focus on the 71-seat western UP organisational map.

The party has assembled around 4,800 Shakti Kendra convenors and mandal presidents for a booth-level review, while Nabin separately interacted with about 2,000 young people at Subharti University. The numbers underline the political calculation. The BJP won 54 of these 71 seats in 2017 but its tally fell to 41 in 2022, making the region an important organisational battleground ahead of 2027.

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Nabin’s youth outreach in Meerut is significant because the BJP is attempting to anchor its campaign on questions that matter to young, first-time voters. Issues like employment, start-ups, education, technology, AI, politics and regional development remained talking points.

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Nabin described young people as a present force rather than merely the country’s future and asked them to take three pledges: nation first, discipline and continuity and social harmony. He used Meerut’s sporting-goods industry, the Rs 250-crore sports university, expressways and the Meerut Metro as examples of opportunities created in the region by the government.

Yogi focused on the party’s traditional organisational strength. Addressing workers, he asked them to review every booth, assign responsibility to panna pramukhs, build effective teams and reach out to individual families.

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