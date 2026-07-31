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Home / India / BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from party

BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from party

Shehzad has also immediately edited his X and other social media handle descriptions to drop the word BJP

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:13 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Shehzad Poonawalla. File
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In a surprise development, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, known for his vocal defence of the party, has resigned.

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It is learnt that Shehzad sent his resignation to the party yesterday evening.

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Shehzad has also immediately edited his X and other social media handle descriptions to drop the word BJP.

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He now calls himself a Bharatiya and a lifelong follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shehzad had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress and has been famous as one of the most articulate among party spokespersons.

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There's is no official word on his resignation yet and a response from the BJP is awaited.

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