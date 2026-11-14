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Home / India / BJP targets Congress over Bharat Summit, raises questions over foreign guests' links to George Soros

BJP targets Congress over Bharat Summit, raises questions over foreign guests' links to George Soros

Sudhanshu Trivedi questions whether the summit was intended to provide a platform for dialogue or was being used to bring international organisations and individuals critical of the Indian government onto a political platform

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:00 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi. Tribune file photo
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The BJP on Saturday questioned the Congress over its association with individuals and international organisations allegedly linked to “anti-India” narratives, with party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi demanding an explanation from Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Summit 2026 being held in Hyderabad.

In a post on X, Trivedi questioned whether the summit was intended to provide a platform for dialogue or was being used to bring international organisations and individuals critical of the Indian government onto a political platform.

Raising questions about the participation and alleged associations of certain individuals, the BJP leader referred to the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), stating that it was associated with Guillaume Long and had reportedly received USD 420,000 in 2021 from the Open Society Policy Center, backed by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Trivedi also cited remarks made by Salil Shetty, former Secretary General of Amnesty International, who had levelled allegations against the Indian government over Kashmir during a 2019 interview at Harvard.

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He further referred to Enforcement Directorate searches conducted in March 2025 at eight premises in Bengaluru allegedly linked to the Open Society Foundations in connection with suspected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Questioning the Congress's decision to bring such individuals and international networks onto its political platform, Trivedi said the developments raised questions about the larger agenda behind the summit.

“The onus of an unequivocal answer is on Congress,” he said, calling on the party and Rahul Gandhi to explain their position.

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The summit was organised by the Telangana government on November 13–14 under the theme “Forging a New World”.

The BJP's criticism comes amid a wider controversy over the denial of visas to several foreign invitees.

Congress leaders have alleged that around 115 of the 315 invited international speakers were denied visas or entry clearance.

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